Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Paul's Church
Morton
Jack Drayton Notice
DRAYTON Jack Peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of Pat & Sheelagh.
Much loved dad of Sandra.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough LIVES First Responders
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 18, 2019
