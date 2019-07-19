|
|
|
MARRIS Ida Peacefully on Tuesday
9th July 2019
at Holly Tree Lodge Nursing Home,
Scotton aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late James.
Much loved mum of
Patricia & the late David.
A dear grandma, great grandma,
sister & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Scotter Methodist Church on
Monday 22nd July at 11.45am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Holly Tree Lodge Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 19, 2019