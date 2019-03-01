|
JENNINGS Ian Peacefully on
Wednesday 20th February 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 94 years.
Ian will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 6th March at 12.00 noon
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
