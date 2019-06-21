|
HEWSON Helena Mary
(Formerly of
West Stockwith
& Beckingham) Peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019
at Bassetlaw Hospital aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of the late Jack.
Mother of Alan, Phil & Anne.
Grandma of 10 and
great grandma of 13.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, West Stockwith on
Monday 1st July at 10.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Mary's Church, West Stockwith
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
