Harold Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Harold Thomas 'Harry' Aged 80 years
Passed away peacefully at home on 17th July 2019
Husband of the late Lilian
Dad to Denise, Kim, Tracie, Karl & Mark.
Grandad and Great-grandad.
Will be missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at All Saints Parish Church on Friday 16th August at 11.00. Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation can be sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 2, 2019
