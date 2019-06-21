|
WRAITH Gordon Ernest Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
aged 68 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sheila.
Loving dad of David & Sarah.
Father in law of Kelly & Toby.
Grandad to Brennan, Nolan & Samuel.
Loving brother, Uncle G
& special friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Friday 28th June at 1.30pm
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Please wear something bright.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
St Barnabas Hospice Trust &
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
