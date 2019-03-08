|
|
|
SHEARMAN Gordon Suddenly on
Friday 1st March 2019 at
Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Marion.
Much loved dad of
Peter, Alison & Andrew.
A dear father in law of
Dawn, Charles & Debra.
A loving brother, cousin, uncle & friend.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 18th March at 12.00noon
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Pulmonary Hypertension Association
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
