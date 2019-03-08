Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Shearman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Shearman

Notice Condolences

Gordon Shearman Notice
SHEARMAN Gordon Suddenly on
Friday 1st March 2019 at
Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Marion.
Much loved dad of
Peter, Alison & Andrew.
A dear father in law of
Dawn, Charles & Debra.
A loving brother, cousin, uncle & friend.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 18th March at 12.00noon
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Pulmonary Hypertension Association
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.