WINTER Gladys Treasured memories of a dear Mother to Mark and Sharon and Grandmother
to David.
Formerly of Corringham, died peacefully at home in Bury St Edmunds, 1st September 2019.
Always remembered with love.
Funeral at St George's Church,
Bury St Edmunds, 25th September at 3pm followed by cremation.
Afterwards at the Three Kings, Fornham All Saints.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St George's Church and
Bury Stray Cat Fund.
Details from L Fulcher Funeral Services (01284) 844568.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 20, 2019
