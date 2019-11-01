Home

JONES Gladys Peacefully on Friday 25th October 2019
at Ferndene Care Home
aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Mervyn.
Loved and respected
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 8th November at 10.40am
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Peggy's World CiC
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019
