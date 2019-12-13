|
|
|
BIRKITT Gillian Peacefully on
Sunday 24th November 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of the late Bob.
Loving mum of
Alison, Wendy, Andrew & John.
Mother in law of
Colin, Nick, Tina & Linzi.
Sister of Tracy.
Loved grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 16th December at 11.20am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
the R.N.L.I and
Laughton Croft Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 13, 2019