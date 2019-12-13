Home

Gary Bingham

Notice Condolences

Gary Bingham Notice
BINGHAM Gary Peacefully following
a short illness on
Wednesday 4th December 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Gwen.
Much loved dad of Jane & Steven.
Treasured grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Upton Methodist Chapel on
Monday 23rd December at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Woodland Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
St. Andrews Children's Hospice,
Grimsby may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 13, 2019
