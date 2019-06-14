Home

WILLEY Freda
(Nee Oxby) Peacefully at home surrounded by
her family following a brave battle on
Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Brian.
Much loved mum of Gavin & Kirsty.
Mother in law of Sarah & Chris.
Devoted grandma of Madison,
Angelica, Chester & Declan.
A dear daughter in law, sister,
sister in law, aunt and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Thursday 20th June at 10.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
