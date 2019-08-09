|
|
|
RICHARDSON Fred Suddenly but peacefully at home
following a
short illness
on Saturday 20th July 2019
aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Dorothy.
Much loved dad of
Paul, Chris & the late Di.
A dear father in law of
Gwen, Mal & Trevor.
A loving grandad of
Jo, Mark, Tori, Robert, Matt & Hannah.
Great grandad of
Molly, Poppy & Amber.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 19th August at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion,
Gainsborough Branch may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 9, 2019