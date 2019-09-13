|
WILLIAMSON Evelyn 'Lyn' (of Gainsborough)
Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
aged 97 years.
Much loved wife of the late Alan.
Mum of Carole, Lynda & Christopher.
Mother in law, grandma,
great grandma, sister & auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 27th September at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019