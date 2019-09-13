|
|
|
HODGKINSON Eric Roy Suddenly but
peacefully at home
on Sunday 25th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Doris.
Much loved dad of David.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 18th September
at 10.30am followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations, if so desired, to the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019