Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00
All Saints' Church
Upton
Enid Richard

Enid Richard Notice
RICHARD Enid Marjorie
(Formerly of Upton) Peacefully on
Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
John Coupland Hospital aged 94 years.
Enid will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Upton on
Monday 2nd December at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cats Protection may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019
