SPRATT Ellen
(Nee Morris) Passed away peacefully at
Lound Hall Nursing Home
on Tuesday 26th February 2019
aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Jim.
Loving daughter Terrie
and son in law to John.
Nana to Adrian & Richard,
great nana to Olivia, Alix & Emily,
great great nana to Felix.
God bless, rest in peace mum,
you will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Thomas of Canterbury
Roman Catholic Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 12th March at 11.00am
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Lound Hall Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
