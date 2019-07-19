|
|
|
WARD Edna May Peacefully following
a short illness on
Friday 12th July 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter.
Much loved mum of
Mick, Denise, Nigel & Barbara.
A loving mother in law of Ele.
Special nannie & great nannie.
A dear friend to many.
Donations if so desired to
Breathe Easy Gainsborough.
For funeral details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 19, 2019