|
|
|
THROWER Edith Alice Peacefully at
Foxby Court Care Home
on Saturday 16th November 2019
in her 100th year.
Loving wife of late Tom (Alan).
Much loved mum of Michael,
Margaret, Shirley, Susan
& the late Anthony.
A mother in law of
Richard, John, Hazel & Pat.
A special nana, great nan &
great great nan.
Good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 2nd December at 12.40pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Court Residents Fund,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 29, 2019