Edith Grant

Edith Grant Notice
GRANT Edith Emma
(Nee Rogers) Peacefully surrounded by family on
Tuesday 15th October 2019
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
Much loved mum of
Bill & Peggy, June & Graham,
Brian and the late Edith.
Loving grandma, great grandma
& old granny.
Funeral service will take place at
Gainsborough Methodist Church on
Wednesday 30th October at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
Drovers Call Residents Fund,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 25, 2019
