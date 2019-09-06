|
|
|
SAXELBY Douglas Neil
(Neil) Died on 17th August 2019, aged 76.
Husband of Sandra,
Dad of Stephen and Clare,
Father-in-Law to Gaz and Elaine.
Beloved Grandad to Kale, Callum, Anya, Jake, Molly, Jessica and the late Noah.
Friend to many and will be
sadly missed.
Funeral to be held on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 10:40am, at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe and afterwards
The Ship, Morton.
Smart casual attire
requested by the family.
Donations to Eliot House Comfort Fund, to be left on the day or sent with all enquiries to; Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 6, 2019