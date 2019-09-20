|
|
|
Mitchell Dorothy Ruth Peacefully on Wednesday
4th September 2019 at
South Moor Lodge Care Home, Dorothy aged 99 years
of Beckingham.
Re-united with her beloved late husband George, loving mum, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 3:20pm.
Donation in lieu of flowers for the benefit of All Saints' Church, Beckingham may be left at
the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP.
(01427) 238065
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 20, 2019