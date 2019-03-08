Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00
Babworth Crematorium
Straight Mile
Babworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bull

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Bull Notice
BULL Dorothy 'Dot' Peacefully on
Wednesday 27th February 2019
at South Moor Lodge Care Home,
Walkeringham aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late William.
Much loved mum of Val & Nigel.
A dear mother in law
of Barry & Deanna.
A treasured nan of Samantha,
David, Rebecca & Jonathan,
great nan of Zoe & Katie,
great great nan of
Anthony, Savannah & Isacc.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium, Straight Mile,
Babworth, Retford, DN22 8ES
on Wednesday 13th March at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.