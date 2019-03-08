|
|
|
BULL Dorothy 'Dot' Peacefully on
Wednesday 27th February 2019
at South Moor Lodge Care Home,
Walkeringham aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late William.
Much loved mum of Val & Nigel.
A dear mother in law
of Barry & Deanna.
A treasured nan of Samantha,
David, Rebecca & Jonathan,
great nan of Zoe & Katie,
great great nan of
Anthony, Savannah & Isacc.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium, Straight Mile,
Babworth, Retford, DN22 8ES
on Wednesday 13th March at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
