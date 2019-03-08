|
Antcliffe Dorothy Peacefully on Monday
25th February 2019
at Bassetlaw Hospital, Dorothy, aged 96 years of Misterton and former resident of South Moor Lodge Care Home.
Reunited with her loving husband Percy, cherished mum to Paul and Phyll, Julie and Nick, much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Dorothy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Will friends please meet for funeral service and committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Wednesday 13th March at 11:20am. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, for the benefit of South Moor Lodge Care Home Residents Comfort Fund may be
left at the service or sent
c/o R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP. (01427) 238065
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
