Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fields Funeral Directors
Nethergate
Westwoodside, South Yorkshire DN9 2DL
01427 858760
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Simpson

Notice Condolences

Doreen Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Doreen Passed away peacefully at Worksop Hospital on 24th February, aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Ernest,
much loved mother of John,
dear mother in law of Jean, beloved grandma of Richard and Robert
and a devoted great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 19th March at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 1:20pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu are for
Cancer Research UK and may be
left in the donation box or sent c/o
Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR.
Tel . 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fields Funeral Directors
Download Now