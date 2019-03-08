|
SIMPSON Doreen Passed away peacefully at Worksop Hospital on 24th February, aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Ernest,
much loved mother of John,
dear mother in law of Jean, beloved grandma of Richard and Robert
and a devoted great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 19th March at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 1:20pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu are for
Cancer Research UK and may be
left in the donation box or sent c/o
Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR.
Tel . 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
