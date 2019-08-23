|
|
|
PETCH Don Peacefully at home
surrounded by his family
on Sunday 18th August 2019
aged 81 years.
A dear father, grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Monday 2nd September at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019