Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Petch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Petch

Notice Condolences

Don Petch Notice
PETCH Don Peacefully at home
surrounded by his family
on Sunday 18th August 2019
aged 81 years.
A dear father, grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Monday 2nd September at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.