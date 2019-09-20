|
HERRICK Desmond George Brenda and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages sent at this sad time and the support attending the Thanksgiving service.
Also thank you to Rev Liz Childs for her comforting words. Thank you for all the generous donations for
St Barnabas Hospice and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Total received £1000.00. Finally thank you to Cliff Bradley & Sons for their caring and efficient funeral arrangements and Julie at Pink Orchid for the beautiful flowers.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 20, 2019