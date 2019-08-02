Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Des Herrick

Des Herrick Notice
HERRICK Desmond George
'Des' Suddenly but peacefully
at home following
a short illness
on Saturday 20th July 2019
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Brenda.
Much loved dad of
Susan, Stephen & Julie.
A dear father in law of David & Jackie.
Dearly loved grandad and
great grandad.
A private family committal service
will take place prior to a
service of thanksgiving at
Gainsborough Methodist Church on
Friday 9th August at 12.00noon
Mourning attire optional.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance and
St. Barnabas Hospice,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 2, 2019
