Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Derek Harris Notice
HARRIS Derek Peacefully on
Friday 4th October 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 64 years.
Much loved brother & uncle.
A dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 21st October at 10.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Motor Neurone Disease Association
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 18, 2019
