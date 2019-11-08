|
CLUBLEY Dennis Peacefully on
Friday 25th October 2019
at Holly Tree Lodge Care Home,
Scotton aged 85 years.
Husband of the late Edith.
Father of Carol, Paul, Robin &
the late Susan. Also grandfather &
great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 13th November
at 11.20am. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 8, 2019