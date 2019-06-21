Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
COOK Denise
(Nee Robinson) Peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 aged 69 years.
Much loved mum of
Clare, Donna, Denise & Joanne.
Loving sister of Stephanie, Philip
and the late Dougie.
A special grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 26th June at 11.20am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
