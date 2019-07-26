Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Cronshaw-Staniar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Cronshaw-Staniar

Notice Condolences

Dawn Cronshaw-Staniar Notice
CRONSHAW-STANIAR Dawn Suddenly but peacefully on
Wednesday 17th July 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 49 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Sean.
Much loved mum of
Daniel, Abigayle & Molly.
Cherished daughter of Judy
and late Charlie.
A dear friend of Ricky.
Loving sister of Gail and
sister in law of Ian.
Dear auntie of
Jordanne, Ellie & Mani,
great auntie of Jimmy.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
Please wear a touch of
red to Dawn's funeral.
For funeral details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.