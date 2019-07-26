|
|
|
CRONSHAW-STANIAR Dawn Suddenly but peacefully on
Wednesday 17th July 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 49 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Sean.
Much loved mum of
Daniel, Abigayle & Molly.
Cherished daughter of Judy
and late Charlie.
A dear friend of Ricky.
Loving sister of Gail and
sister in law of Ian.
Dear auntie of
Jordanne, Ellie & Mani,
great auntie of Jimmy.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
Please wear a touch of
red to Dawn's funeral.
For funeral details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 26, 2019