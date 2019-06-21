|
|
|
TURNER David Of Cecil street, Gainsborough.
Passed away peacefully on 10th June 2019, aged 71 years.
A kindhearted soul; a great Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle.
Will be missed by all near and
dear ones.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's funeral on Thursday 4th July.
The service to be held at All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough at 1pm, followed by the cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RSPCA and Cancer Research and can be sent
c/o Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
