Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Gainsborough
North Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2HS
01427 612131
Resources
More Obituaries for David Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Turner

Notice Condolences

David Turner Notice
TURNER David Of Cecil street, Gainsborough.
Passed away peacefully on 10th June 2019, aged 71 years.
A kindhearted soul; a great Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle.
Will be missed by all near and
dear ones.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's funeral on Thursday 4th July.
The service to be held at All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough at 1pm, followed by the cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RSPCA and Cancer Research and can be sent
c/o Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.