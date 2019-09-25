Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Beckingham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Moody

Notice

David Moody Notice
MOODY David John Suddenly on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Carol.
Much loved dad of Heather & Dawn.
Treasured grandad of
Macy, Jack, Freya & Blake.
Father in law to Antony.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Beckingham
on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.