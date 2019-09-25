|
|
|
MOODY David John Suddenly on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Carol.
Much loved dad of Heather & Dawn.
Treasured grandad of
Macy, Jack, Freya & Blake.
Father in law to Antony.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Beckingham
on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 25, 2019