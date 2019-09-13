|
LEIGH David Peacefully on
Friday 30th August 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital aged 78 years.
Dearly loved by family & friends.
A private committal service will take
place prior to a service of thanksgiving at St. Martin's Church, Blyton on
Thursday 19th September at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019