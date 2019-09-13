Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Leigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leigh

Notice Condolences

David Leigh Notice
LEIGH David Peacefully on
Friday 30th August 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital aged 78 years.
Dearly loved by family & friends.
A private committal service will take
place prior to a service of thanksgiving at St. Martin's Church, Blyton on
Thursday 19th September at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.