|
|
|
BATEMAN Danielle Sophia Tragically on
Monday
11th February 2019
aged 19 years.
Devoted daughter of John & Laura.
Special sister of Liam.
Loving girlfriend of Ryan & his family.
Much loved auntie of Shiloh & Éowyn.
Treasured granddaughter.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Thursday 14th March at 1.00pm
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
