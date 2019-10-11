|
|
|
Watson Colin Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd October,
aged 84 years.
Husband of Elizabeth, father of
Claire, Diane and Emma,
Grandfather to Lana, Hannah,
Tobi, Amy and Stanley and
great grandfather to Jenson.
Determined to the end,
we shall not meet his kind again.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Kettlethorpe on Thursday 24th October at 11:00 am.
Donations in Colin's memory will be shared between Kettlethorpe Church PCC and Cancer Research UK and would be gratefully received.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019