|
|
|
DICKINSON Clive Suddenly but peacefully on
Monday 1st July 2019 at the
Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Clara.
Much loved dad of
Tracey & the late Graham.
A special father in law of Elton.
Treasured grandad of
Rhiana & Giuliana.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Helen's Church, Lea on
Wednesday 24th July at 11.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 19, 2019