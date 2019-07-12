|
|
|
GILLATT Christine Passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd July,
aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late George,
dear mother of Marlene, Christine
and Alfred and mother in law of Alan, much loved grandma of Amanda
and Helen and great grandma of Heather, Chloe, Aden and Sadie.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 19th July at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 11.20am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if so desired are
for The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service,
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 12, 2019