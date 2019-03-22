|
BURNETT Chris Peacefully on
Saturday 9th March 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum, nanny & great nanny.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 25th March at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
