Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Chris Burnett

Chris Burnett Notice
BURNETT Chris Peacefully on
Saturday 9th March 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum, nanny & great nanny.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 25th March at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
