|
|
|
LIDGETT Charles Cecil Died peacefully on
11th November 2019,
Charles, of Sale, formerly
of Heapham, aged 86 years.
The loving husband of the late Milly, greatly missed dad of Angela and Diane and father in law of Bernard and Teddy. A dear grandpa to Sophie and Natalie and brother of Tony. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Manchester Crematorium
on Monday, 25th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired for The Christie.
All enquiries may be sent care of
Arthur Gresty Funeral Homes,
0161 973 1515.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019