The Co-operative Funeralcare Scunthorpe
2 Bottesford Road
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN16 3HE
01724 843 150
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30
All Saints Parish Church
Gainsborough
Charles Kirman Notice
Kirman Charles Alan
(Alan) Peacefully whilst in the care of Lincoln County Hospital, Alan, passed away on 26th September, 2019, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Nora, much loved dad to Lynne and Andrew, father in law to Paul and Nicky, cherished grandad to Zoe, Tiffany and Katie.
Service will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough on Monday 21st October at 11.30 a.m. followed by a private family committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe. Flowers welcome as are donations to Dementia UK following the service.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe DN16 3HE.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
