WHITE Brian Alwyn Peacefully on
Friday 2nd August 2019 at
Drovers Call Care Home
aged 90 years.
A loving brother of Janet.
A special uncle of
Tracey, Clive & Richard.
Good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Thursday 29th August at 1.50pm.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Pancreatic Cancer U.K.
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019