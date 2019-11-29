|
|
|
SMYTHE Brian O'Neill Suddenly at home on
Sunday 10th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved dad of Patrick, Sharon,
Christine, Denny & Helen.
Treasured grandad & great grandad.
A dear father in law, brother & uncle.
Loved and respected
by all which knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Help For Heroes and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 29, 2019