Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brendan Cantwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brendan Cantwell

Notice Condolences

Brendan Cantwell Notice
CANTWELL Brendan Patrick Suddenly but peacefully at home on
Saturday 21st September 2019
aged 68 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Elaine.
Much loved dad of
Ashley, Amanda & Cheryl.
Special grandad.
A dear brother, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 15th October at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Gainsborough Stroke Group
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.