|
|
|
CANTWELL Brendan Patrick Suddenly but peacefully at home on
Saturday 21st September 2019
aged 68 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Elaine.
Much loved dad of
Ashley, Amanda & Cheryl.
Special grandad.
A dear brother, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 15th October at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Gainsborough Stroke Group
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019