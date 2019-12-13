|
YOUNG Brenda Peacefully in her sleep on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at
Grosvenor House, East Stockwith
aged 88 years.
She is survived by her sons
Paul, Kevin, Iain and Mark,
and their families.
"Mum, you will be lovingly missed".
"Our grateful thanks to all the staff
and friends at Grosvenor House."
Committal service will be at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 20th December at 10.40am
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at the Salvation Army Hall,
Gainsborough at 11.45am.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough Salvation Army
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 13, 2019