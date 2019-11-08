|
NEWALL Beverley 'Bev' Peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on Thursday 31st October 2019
aged 60 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Brian.
Much loved mum of Sophie.
Treasured grandma of Patrick.
A dear sister, auntie & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 18th November at 10.15am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 8, 2019