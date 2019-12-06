|
JOHNSON Barry (Of The Aegir Dance Club)
Peacefully at home with his
family by his side on
Sunday 24th November 2019
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Liz.
Much loved dad of Paul & Steven.
A dear brother, uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Monday 9th December at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 6, 2019