DOYLES Barrie 'Baz' Unexpectedly on
Wednesday 23rd October 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sue.
Much loved dad of Deb & Nik.
A dear father in law of Chris.
Devoted grandad of Abbie & Jack.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Tuesday 5th November at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Ward 18, Scunthorpe General Hospital
or the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019