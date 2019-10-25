|
Edwards Barbara
(nee Morris) Of Blyton and Gainsborough.
Peacefully at Grosvenor House, East Stockwith,
on 1st October, aged 94.
Beloved Mother of Jeannie, Susan
and Tony. Nana to Stephen, Helen,
Ben, Jessica, Jonathon,
Christopher and Abigail.
Great Nana to Oscar and Max.
Service at Gainsborough Methodist Church at 12.00 on October 29th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Dementia UK and Cats Protection c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 25, 2019